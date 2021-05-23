Unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen ambushed a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) bus along Akure-Ilesha-Ife highway.

It was gathered that the gunmen ambushed the CAC bus and other buses and kidnapped about eight persons and escaped into the bush.

The driver of the CAC bus and one other were among the people kidnapped.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 6pm on Saturday, 22nd May 2021.

According to SOJ News, Some eyewitness who narrated the incident said that some of the passengers escaped into the bush while seeing them with sophisticated weapons with blacks and red caps forcing some captives into the bush.

It was gathered this incident happened a few hours after the popular Yoruba Freedom Fighter, Sunday Adeyemo otherwise known as Sunday Igboho left Akure, Ondo State capital.

Sunday Igboho, on Saturday, had stormed Akure, Ondo state capital, with hundreds of agitators, saying no going back on the demand for the Yoruba nation.

Like this: Like Loading...