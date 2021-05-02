Despite his parents paying a ransom of N5m, a little boy who was abducted from his home in Kaduna has been killed and his body dumped in a drainage in Kano.

The victim, Muhammad Kabir, who was taken from Badarawa suburb of Kaduna North local government area, is believed to have been killed by his kidnappers.

The News Guru reports that a neighbour connived with another resident said to be an ex-military personnel, to kidnap the boy.

The Kaduna State Police Command have since arrested three people, including the neighbour, in connection with the kidnap and murder of the little boy.

It was gathered that immediately the boy was declared missing, a search for him was launched before a call came in from the kidnappers demanding N50m, and then later reduced the amount to N35m, and finally to N5m.

Speaking to newsmen, Abdulrahman Kabir Magayaki, a brother to the victim, said that the late Kabir was taken away from their house to Zaria from there to Kano State where his body was retrieved after the ransom was paid.

“One of the suspects that took the boy away was our neighbour while the ex-military personnel was also a resident in the community. They took him to Zaria from there to Kano where his body was retrieved inside drainage after they collected 5 million naira ransom,” he said. He said the victim’s body was brought back to Kaduna and buried according to Islamic rites on Saturday. Another resident said the victim must have been killed after he recognised the faces of his abductors since they are all living in the area. Kaduna State Police Command Spokesman ASP Mohammed Jalige who confirmed the incident said the three suspects confessed to the crime and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

