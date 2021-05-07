Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice- Chancellor, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), says the institution has adopted proactive measures to prevent untoward security breaches.

To this end, he disclosed that the university had mounted Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), also known as video surveillance, across campus for safety of students and members of staff.

Abdulkareem revealed this in Ilorin on Thursday evening during the Annual Iftar (Ramadan fast breaking) with newsmen across Kwara.

He assured that Unilorin would leave no stone unturned to protect the students and community members as there are more security operatives guarding the campus.

The vice-chancellor who decried the spike of kidnappings across the country, lamented that people have now accepted that it is a “kind of business”.

He observed the danger in this trend, saying that the issue of kidnapping is not handled well enough.

“It is a dangerous trend we are in which can cause depreciation in the quality of life and cause psychological problem.

“It may be difficult to identify but I believe the more they prosecute perpetrators, the better for the nation,” he said.

Abdulkareem said the institution has no grave cases of insecurity except for recent cases of phone snatching for which the management has braced itself to tackle.

“The institution had recorded some successes in the last few years including construction of more unit of buildings across campus, promotion of more that 61 Professors and provision of coaster buses.

“The institution won N150 million from JAMB which would be used for roads construction on campus.

“The University hopes to make headway in the Distant Learning programme due to limited spaces for physical presence, so that the institution can carry as many students as possible,” he said.

Abdulkareem further disclosed that there is no recorded case of COVID-19 within campus, adding that the institution is enforcing all approved preventive measures and protocol against the disease.

