Killers of the former national chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak have been apprehended.

Gulak was killed by gunmen around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Sam Mbakwe Airport road, in Owerri, Imo State.

After the incident, the driver of the vehicle conveying Gulak to the Airport was immediately interviewed and he described the vehicles the hoodlums were using as one Toyota Camry 2005 Silver color, Toyota Sienna 1998 Model Gold Color, Toyota Hilux white color, Lexus RX 330 Gold Color.

Police teams from the special forces, PMF, IRT, Imo State command tactical units who had all reached the scene of the killing were directed to immediately Proceed on Patrol and look for those Vehicles.

Fortunately at Afor Enyi Ogwgu junction in the same LGA the Police teams came in contact with the Hoodlums with same vehicles mentioned by the driver. The Hoodlums had already confiscated a trailer loaded with onions from the North and were busy sharing the onions to the local population as they also took positions to protect themselves and attack any incoming security agent.

The hoodlums on sighting the Police teams immediately opened fire on the security teams who retaliated and eventually wounded 10 of the hoodlums during the gun battle while others were pursued as they escaped with their vehicles.

Three of the vehicles Toyota Sienna, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Camry use by the IPOB/ESN terrorist for their operation were demobilized, and seven of the terrorist with bullet wounds were completely burnt down inside the Toyota Sienna and Hilux vehicles that caught fire during the gun battle.

Three Ak47 rifles, 1 English pistol, 5 Ak47 magazines, 92 Ak47 ammunition, several charms and three operational vehicles of the IPOB/ESN were recovered.

Serious efforts are in process to trace and arrest several wounded IPOB/ESN terrorist members who are hiding in the surrounding forrest and villages. The bodies of the IPOB/ESN terrorist not burnt down were brought to the Police state Headquarters while efforts to recover the burnt bodies of the hoodlums to the Police state HQ are in Process.