Staff of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West staff have threatened a lawsuit against them. They are are said to be disgruntled over their working conditions and are demanding a settlement for what they are claiming is years of unreasonable behaviour.

The news comes just four months after the Gold Digger singer, Kanye West was in hot water following similar claims from people in his Sunday Service choir.

At that time, it was claimed the star, Kanye West had “mistreated workers”.

“There’s apparently a potential lawsuit in the works against Kim Kardashian involving multiple employee. They are believed to be domestic workers employed at her home who allegedly may have been misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees,” an insider source said.

According to the Sun, a selection of those holding 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West accountable are “domestic workers” who may be underage.

“If minors were employed and worked more than the maximum limit set by law, then there may be a case of child labour violations,” the insider source told The Sun.

Kanye West, who Kardashian is supposedly legally separated from, has also been served a pair of class-action lawsuits as of late.

In his legal battles, a selection of his staff claimed that, not only, did he mistreat them, but he allegedly never paid up to 1000 performers and stage crew for their work during his notable Sunday Service events.

The string of allegations arose following a 2019 performance at The Hollywood Bowl, which saw West supposedly “violate strict employment laws… fail[ed] to pay hundreds of employees, or give them overtime, meal and rest breaks.”

As for how much Kanye West would be out of pocket for if the allegations are proven correct, it’s looking closer to the $30 million mark.

Things haven’t been all smooth sailing for Kanye West and Kardashian in the last year, with the pair filing for a divorce far back in January 2021.

Fans cottoned onto the news after West very briefly visited Kardashian’s week-long birthday event, that many deemed inappropriate and insensitive given that the rest of the world was suffering amidst a pandemic.

As with most Kardashian-West news, neither of the two have commented on the reports.

Janet Osemudiamen

