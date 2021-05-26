Kim Kardashian | Image: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY IMAGES FOR ULTA BEAUTY / KKW BEAUTY

Kim Kardashian, who is training to become a lawyer, has failed to get a passing grade on the baby bar exam, also known as the First-Year Law Students’ Exam.

The 40-year-old American media personality revealed on Wednesday in a teaser of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that she did not pass the baby bar exam, which in her case is required in order to be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

“I did not pass the baby bar,” she said to her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Kim announced in an April 2019 interview with Vogue that she was studying to become a lawyer and had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge.

“If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” she explained in the clip. “After year one, you have to take the baby bar.”

She added: “This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

The footage turned black and white while Kim then talked about her scores with her mentor, Jessica Jackson, a human rights attorney and co-founder of #cut50, where Kardashian is interning.

“You needed a 560, you got a 474. That’s extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic,” Jackson said.

Kardashian said: “I am a failure” to Jackson, who assured her that she is not a failure.

Speaking to the camera, Kardashian revealed that she spent six weeks studying. “I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours straight studying and it was so important for me to take this and to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

