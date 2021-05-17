Some Nigerians have slammed the former vice president Atiku Abubakar over his position on restructuring and calls for a national conference.

Atiku on Saturday urged the 17 Southern governors engaged in the ‘Asaba Declaration’ to convene a national conference should President Muhammadu Buhari refuse to heed to their demands.

“What our present challenges, therefore, call for is not fragmentation but concentration,” Atiku tweeted. “We must concentrate and focus our national willpower and resolve towards fighting these unNigerian tendencies.

“I call on Nigerian Governors to stop waiting on Abuja to make changes, and instead convene a National Unity Summit of all Nigerian Governors to iron out the thorny issues affecting the destiny of our nation until they figure out a way to resolve them.”

The Southern governors announced a ban on open grazing in all the 17 Southern states. They recommended that the Federal Government should support willing states to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems.

They also called on Buhari to address Nigerians on the frightening state of insecurity across the nation and convoke a national dialogue.

The governors, who were united by their resolve to make Nigeria work, did not betray partisan sentiments but agreed among other issues that the President address Nigerians to restore the people’s confidence.

Although Atiku, Nigeria’s vice president from 1999 to 2007, said he understood the reasons for the governors’ decisions, he warned them not to “clap with one hand”.

“Governors representing some states have met. And I completely understand the necessity of their meeting and the wisdom of their decisions. But no matter how much you try to clap with one hand, the vibrations will not be the same as when you clap with two hands,” Atiku said.

However, Nigerians on Twitter disagree with the former vice president.

Atiku will never consider restructuring if he gets power. Northern agenda does not support restructuring.

— Buchy Strategy (@Buchyogba) May 17, 2021

1. Atiku will not restructure.

He won’t speak on Isa Pantami.

He will always stand by his tribe.

He will continue to play the ostrich.

Atiku did not preach that “Sermon on the Mount,” when the Northern governors met.

— NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 17, 2021

2. Now the Southern Governors have met, he became too clever by half, with that motivational thread

While I get the “focus” which is UNITY, which himself have practiced by marrying from Igbo (Onitsha precisely), Atiku refused to mention Pantami, the architect of the whole terror

— NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 17, 2021

@atiku was silent on Pantami because he doesn’t wanna lose northern votes. However, he’s found his voice with regards to the decision of Southern Governors because he believes southern voters will vote for him regardless.

— Jamal (@JajaPhD) May 17, 2021

Let’s remind @atiku that he became a Nigerian through a referendum.

All we ask for is a referendum on leaving or remaining in Nigeria.

How is that difficult for him to understand?#BiafraExit #OduduwaExit @UKinNigeria @USinNigeria @EUinNigeria @NGRSenate @NGRPresident https://t.co/ZVMWGoCzs7

— Amaka Ekwo (@Amaka_Ekwo) May 17, 2021

I have once said on this platform that I would vote Atiku than tick Tinubu on the ballot. Seeing his thread on Asaba resolution, i am making a U-turn. Atiku is no different from the Northern cabals. I hereby say no to Tinubu, Atiku, Osinbajo, Fayemi and as many of these apc folks

— Franklin Adebayo Adimchinobi (@Franklinbayo) May 17, 2021

I’ve seen many people gloss over the description of what the thread is. Well, I will help them. Atiku Abubakar’s thread was a long, pointless, aimless ramble. A shamble of a thread that should never have been written. End.

— Ayò-Bánkólé Akíntújoyè (@AyoBankole) May 17, 2021

I don’t care Who APC or PDP projects for President in 2023.

But you see Atiku and Tinubu, God forbid.

— CHINEDU OKORE (@iamCHINEDUOKORE) May 17, 2021

When Nigerians asked Pantami to resign over extremist views, Atiku was mia, when Gumi was speaking up & down for bandits, Atiku was mute, now that Southern governors says they’re banning open grazing to end farmers-herders crisis in their region, Atiku is doing thread on unity.

— UNCLE AJ (@UNCLE_AJALA) May 17, 2021

You see how PDP boys are in the forefront of the Atiku scrutiny? That’s how you play this game. You need to hold your leaders accountable

— Being Human is not Enough (@realdanielemeka) May 17, 2021

People need to also accept Atiku for what he is, better than Buhari in many respects but nowhere near the best Nigeria can do for itself https://t.co/ghPw2pS0q7

— C | 20.10.2020 (@Clarenceonyeks) May 17, 2021

With what Fulanis have done and are still doing, honestly I don’t think it’s a good idea to.present @atiku . Except Nigerians are not wise and want to go through the torture of Miyetti Allah talking like they fed everyone’s forefathers.

— Ayekooto (@thebardogbamola) May 17, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...