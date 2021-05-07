Fire ServiceKwaraNews

Kwara Fire Service Rescues 40-Year-Old Man From Flood In Ilorin

By
Kwara Fire Service, on Friday, rescued a 40-year-old man, Mr Abdulwahab Olarewaju, from being swept away by flood after a downpour in Ilorin, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN (NAN) reports that some personnel from Ilorin fire service rescued Olarewaju on Ajaseipo road, within the vicinity of Royal Sekina Hotel, Ilorin.

NAN also reports that that the victim had been trapped in the flood near the hotel, after a heavy rain.

ALSO READ: Two dead, 10 injured as smugglers attack Customs officers in Ogun The Director of the state fire service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, told NAN that the victim was only able to mention his name after being rescued from the flood

Olumuyiwa said that Olanrewaju was rescued alive and without sustaining any injury.

He advised residents of the state to be safety conscious at all times, especially during heavy rain.

(NAN)

