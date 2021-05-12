Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sworn in 10 commissioners and one special adviser, charging them to be “exemplary, prudent, creative, and team players.”

The Governor also immediately assigned portfolios to the cabinet members.

The cabinet members sworn in are Ibrahim Suleiman from Ilorin West local government area (Tertiary Education); Arinola Fatimoh Lawal from Ilorin East (Enterprise); Aliyu Kora Sabo from Baruten (Energy); Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen from Kaiama (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs); Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu from Moro (Works and Transport); Mariam Ahmed Hassana from Patigi (Special Duties); Raji Razaq from Ekiti (Health).

ALSO READ: Decentralise police for effective war against insecurity, Rep tells FG Others are Wahab Femi Agbaje from Offa (Water Resources); Remilekun Oluwatobi Banigbe from Isin (Environment); and Deborah Aremu from Irepodun (Women Affairs and Social Development).

The Governor also inaugurated Mallam Attahiru Ibrahim (Patigi) as Special Adviser on Youths and Sports.

At the brief ceremony held in the Government House, the Governor charged the cabinet members to key into the administration’s commitment to serving the people of Kwara State who “expect so much from us and want a clean break from the past.”

Abdulrazaq added: “We have truly achieved so much in the past two years across various sectors. No local government is without the government’s presence. But we can do a lot more with increased commitment, focus, and collaboration as a team.

ALSO READ: Ogun LG Elections: Our integrity’ll not be compromised ― OGSIEC boss “You will be criticised. I urge you to take (such) criticisms in good faith and do your best to work on areas of public concerns without losing focus in the process. As representatives of our people, we are to constantly engage with the citizens and various stakeholders. We are to tell our stories to avoid misrepresentations.”

Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril in his remark, urged the appointees to see their emergence as an opportunity to serve the people and to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“I want to advise you to work very hard and prove your worth and make the state, his excellency, and your constituency proud of you,” he added.

Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues, Saifudeen said: “This is a golden opportunity to write our names in gold.

“We have been following your activities and we will support you in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state. We will key into your vision and we will not betray the trust you bestow on us.

“We will not disappoint ourselves, our communities, the governor, and the entire state.”

