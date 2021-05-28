Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq Kwara Government says it will inject N14 billion into the economy through execution of infrastructure projects in the education sector.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Strategy, Alhaji Sa’adu Salahu, said this on Friday at a news briefing organised by the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to mark Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s second anniversary in office.

Salahu said that having paid the Universal Basic Education’s backlog of counterpart funds, the state now had N14 billion in its kitty to improve the state of infrastructure at the basic education level.

He said the governor had activated the state economy through prudent management of the available resources.

“By ensuring prompt payment of pensions, workers’ salaries, teachers inclusive, the governor has activated the state economy.

“Workers and teachers were home for six months during the COVID-19 lockdown and they received their salaries in full,” he said.

Salahu expressed delight over the robust relationship between the governor and journalists in the state.

“The governor considers journalists as patriots and frontline workers and as equal partners in nation building.

“That was why on assumption of office, the governor acted swiftly to resuscitate the state Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Kwara),” he said.

He further said the present administration had executed numerous employment and empowerment schemes targeted at youths and women, in addition to infrastructure development.

Salahu said that transparency, accountability and good governance remained the hallmark of the administration.

According to him, the governor is in a hurry to take Kwara to greater height.

Earlier, the state NUJ Chairman, Mr Umar AbdulWahab, said the council organised the briefing to appreciate the governor’s support to the council and its members.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria