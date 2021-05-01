[FILES] Ortom. Photo: Twitter/ Benuestategovt

Gov. Samuel Ortom has assured Benue State workers of steady welfare in spite of continuous dwindling resources in the country and other challenges facing the state. This is contained in a statement on Saturday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

Ortom in his 2021 Labour Day message to the workers assured them of his administration’s commitment to their welfare, notwithstanding the numerous challenges facing the State.

He acknowledged the contributions of the workers to the development of the state over the years and urged them to sustain the commitment.

He also appreciated retirees of the state for their understanding and assured them that he would continue to address the issues of pensions and gratuity as funds permited.

According to him, the Government has already demonstrated it with the domestication of the Pensions Act which is set to make the issue of outstanding pensions a thing of the past.

Ortom said that although Benue and the country at large were experiencing difficult times, his administration had given priority to issues affecting the workers such as the regular payment of salaries since January 2018.

He stated that his administration had also concluded arrangements with the Administrative Staff College Of Nigeria (ASCON), to train workers.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensure that water and electricity supply remained constant at the State Secretariat as it was the case at the moment.

He disclosed that his administration had resolved to implement the State Health Insurance Scheme for the formal and non-formal sectors to avail Benue people the opportunity to access healthcare at highly subsidised costs.

Ortom further solicited the cooperation of the workers and other Benue people with the State Government and security agencies to enable them to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

He wished every worker in the state a memorable day.





