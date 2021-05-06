• LASIEC unveils new website for July 24 council polls

• Youth Party holds primary May 28

• Approves 50% slash on nomination form fee for females, PLWDs

The Lagos House of Assembly has proposed new amendment for the Lagos State Mortgage and Property (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The amendment was aimed to strengthen the process of mortgage and encourage people to go into property transactions.

Majority Leader, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade, at the plenary, said the Bill had six amendments, five of which are insertion of new section while the other amends the interpretation section.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, passed the bill to the House Standing Committee on Housing, with directives to report back in three weeks.

In related development, the Public Office Holders (Payment of Pension) Repeal Bill, 2020 and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Bill, 2021 were read for the first time.

Also at the plenary, a bill to establish Lagos State Legislative and Research Institute, which aimed to formalise the sharing of knowledge across the scope, national and international, passed through second reading.

IN another development, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has unveiled a new user-friendly website as part of its preparation for the forthcoming local council elections slated for July 24, 2021.

In a statement, yesterday, Chairman of LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd), said the new website would further boost communication between the commission and other stakeholders in the public, particularly at this crucial period of election preparations.

MEANWHILE, ahead of the election, the Youth Party has said that its primary election has been scheduled for May 28, 2021.

A statement signed by its National Chair, Tomiwa Aladekomo, the party said there would be a 50 per cent slash on nomination form fee for women and Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD).

It prescribed non-refundable fee of N50,000 for chairmanship, N25,000 for vice chairmanship and N20,000 for councillorship.



