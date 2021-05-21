Executive Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Rahman Ishola (left); Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Ekegushi; SA to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Alh. Abdullahi Jebe; Chairman SAT Mosque, Ikeja, Mr. Murtala Bamgboshe and Chairman, League of Ulamahs, Alh. Muhsin Ajagbemokeferi during a special meeting with the league of Ulamahs of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

The Hon. Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, is set to flag-off weekend lectures for the state’s intending pilgrims performing the 2021 Holy pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Rahman Ishola disclosed in a statement that the lecture was designed to train, re-train and enlighten all the new and returning intending pilgrims on the basic requirements of the Hajj exercise.

He said further that the lectures, which will kick off on Saturday, May 22, 2021 and hold simultaneously in 18, designated Local Government Areas of the State till the end of June 2021.

“It is aimed at strengthening the knowledge of the intending pilgrims and also equip them with relevant clues on what the Hajj exercise entails as well as the practices expected of them in the course of performing the holy pilgrimage rites.”

He assured that competent and highly knowledgeable Islamic Scholars (Ulamah) have been assembled to deliver the lectures at the various designated centres, he expressed the determination and commitment of the State Government at ensuring hitch-free and memorable Hajj exercise for all the Pilgrims.



