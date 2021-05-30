Lagos State Government has revealed that the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will started tomorrow and being will be administrated on working days, Monday to Friday, across the approved 88 health facilities till the 9th of July 2021. The Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, in an update on COVID-19 vaccine and response, said the administration of the second dose is in continuation of Phase 1 COVID vaccination that started on the 12th of March 2021.

He stated that for anyone to be fully vaccinated, two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine are required with an interval of 6-12 weeks.

“The second dose will be administrated on working days (Monday to Friday) across our approved 88 health facilities till the 9th of July 2021.

“I therefore implore citizens who have received their first dose to proceed to the health facilities where they got their first dose on their scheduled appointment dates, which are clearly stated on the vaccination card that was issued.

“They are also advised to avoid overcrowding and overwhelming the health workers by staggering their arrival at the vaccination site from between 8 am to 1pm.”

The commissioner stated that every vaccinated person should visit the health facility where they got their first dose with their vaccination cards so that the process is seamless, and their data accurately captured.

“We would like to remind all persons who visit the health facilities to continue to adhere to the infection prevention and control measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. We must continue to wear our face masks in public, avoid large crowds and practise good hand and respiratory hygiene until about 60% of our population has been vaccinated to achieve herd immunity,” Abayomi said.





