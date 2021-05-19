Moyosore Onigbanjo

Lagos State Government said it convicted 206 persons for sexual assault, harassment and rape in one year. The state commissioner for justice and attorney-general Moyosore Onigbanjo made the disclosure at the annual ministerial press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

Onigbanjo said the ministry’s directorate of law prosecuted 281 persons who were prosecuted for various offences between April 2020 and April 2021.

The commissioner noted that 206 of the 281 convicted persons were sexual offenders and have been added to the Lagos State Government’s sexual offenders register.

He said Lagos State’s Mobile Courts within the year in view, arrested, arraigned and convicted 62,477 traffic offenders for offences such as the unlawful use of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, street trading, driving against traffic, willful obstruction as well as violation of the COVID-19 regulations.

The commissioner explained that the mobile courts sat on Saturdays at different locations across the state to hear cases that are related to violation of COVID-19 regulations every week.

He said the ministry’s Directorate of Public Prosecution is currently prosecuting 1,860 cases in high courts and magistrate courts including 10 offenders who have been so far charged over attacks on officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

The commissioner said the Community Service Unit of the DPP during the review period also supervised 557 community service sentences.

“The community service sentences were for street trading, loitering, fighting and environmental offences,” Onigbanjo said.

Onigbanjo assured residents that the government will continue to liaise with law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order is maintained across Lagos State.





