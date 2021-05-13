• Felicitate with Muslim faithful at Eid-el-Fitr

The Lagos and Delta States Police Commands have assured residents, especially Muslim faithful of adequate security during the Eid-el Fitr.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, and his counterpart in Delta, Ali Mohammed Ari, confirmed the preparedness of the commands to provide adequate security during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration today.

Odumosu also confirmed that an appreciable number of police personnel had been deployed across the state for adequate security, traffic management and enforcement of COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The commissioner also directed that the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and the Command’s Monitoring Unit (CMU) should intensify efforts to maintain robust intelligence gathering and proactive measures during the Eid-el Fitr celebration and beyond.

The police boss advised Muslim faithful and fun-seekers to be moderate and security-conscious during the festivity.

Odumosu, however, warned miscreants and hoodlums to seize the opportunity of the festive period to turn a new leaf and stop being a thorn in the flesh of innocent Lagosians as adequate security had been emplaced to tackle all forms of criminality in Lagos State during the festivity and beyond.

CP Hakeem Odumosu felicitated with the faithful on the successful completion of the fasting.

In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Ali, has extended his felicitation to all the Muslim residents in the state.

“This month of Ramadan not only brings us blessings but is also believed to instil in adherents the value of patience acquired to be part of our daily lives. The lesson from this season urges us to shun all differences and exhorts us to promote harmony with the aim to show love and affection for each other according to Allah’s teachings.

“The CP has deployed 1,715 police officers to all Muslim worship centres, nooks and crannies of the state to step up security in the statutory mandate of securing lives and properties, maintaining peace and order at all times.

“He urges members of the public to continue to assist and collaborate with the police and other security agencies to enable them to serve the good people of the state better while admonishing them to be security-conscious and take appropriate measures towards personal protection and their personal effects, not only at home but also in public places, such as markets, worship centres, shopping malls and highways.

“We should remember that Eid is the epitome of collective happiness and its blessings should be spread among all,” he said.

He enjoined everyone to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols at all time to help curtail the spread of the pandemic.



Like this: Like Loading...