By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS CHAIRMANSHIP aspirants and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress, Congress, APC, in Surulere Local Government Area, on Tuesday, unanimously threw their weight behind the aspiration of Mr Suleiman Yusuf as chairmanship candidate of the party for the forthcoming council election in Lagos State.

Aspirants such as Mrs Bamidele Hussein, Prince Adewale Dosumu, Mr Alim Alaka, took turns to support Mr Yusuf.

Also, a former Sole Administrator for Surulere council area, Sheriff Balogun, and former Lagos State Assembly lawmaker, Mr Kabir Lawal among other party leaders expressed optimism that Yusuf’s candidacy will give victory to the APC at the polls.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting, a chairmanship aspirant for Surulere Local government Area, Mrs Bamidele Hussein urged all warring factions to sheathe their swords and work for the party’s victory at the polls.

Also read: You can’t extend your political empire to Edo, Obaseki slams Tinubu Hussein said: “I will not want us to get to our wards and start fighting over petty issues. What some of you don’t understand is we need the whole of Surulere to support us and by the special grace of God everyone must come out to vote for the APC.”

Also speaking, another aspirant, Prince Adewale Dosumu said: “I want to assure this house that Ward F(2) is intact. Unnecessary noise is what is being heard in this ward but anywhere it is being said, let them know that Ward F(2) is intact and God will give us victory.”

On his part, Mr Alim Alaka, who is also in the race, said: “If you believe in God, nothing is impossible. Even if we are one million contestants, just one person will be elected; we have to disagree to agree in the APC. Everyone has his or her supporter but the most important thing is for us to come together and talk to our group. I am contesting and I have my followers but I want us to be orderly in whatever we are doing; not for us but those coming behind. They are observing and watching us as we organize ourselves.”

Former Lagos State Assembly lawmaker, Mr Kabir Lawal said: “As regards this chairmanship tussle, I pray we all comport ourselves when an enlarged meeting is called. Despite our agreement on the chairmanship position, I know from experience that some members are still angry.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...