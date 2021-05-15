To promote the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria, as well as provide opportunities to further improve the economy, SIFAX Group is set to unveil the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja. With the basic four segments of the hospitality industry such as, travel and tourism, lodging, food and beverages and recreation, intact, the hotel, located in the serene GRA, Ikeja is ready to open its doors for business.



The 250-bed, 5-star hotel is a partnership between the renowned global hotel brand, Marriott International and SIFAX Group, a conglomerate with investments in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy and beyond.



The 11-floor hotel has various modern facilities like exclusive crew lounge, VIP lounges, 1,000-capacity ballroom, executive meeting rooms, 400-capacity car park, 206 standard rooms, 44 suites which includes three presidential, well-equipped gym and continental restaurants, others.

Speaking at a press conference held in Lagos to unveil the facility, the hotel’s General Manager Janse van Rensburg, said the desire to offer premium hospitality services to the Lagos market was responsible for the huge investment in the hotel.

“Every client of Lagos Marriott Hotel is set for an unimaginable premium experience like never before. We assure them of world-class hospitality, super customer satisfaction and royalty treatment. Frequent travelers who have points using the Marriott hotel franchise globally can also redeem their points here in Nigeria too. We have an in-club system for our premium members located on the first floor of the hotel.”

He further said: “The unique selling propositions are the various amazing products we offer our clients which are non-existent in the country’s hospitality industry. The security of our guests is very paramount to us and that’s why every door and window in the facility is bombproof. Our pricing is also very commensurate with the quality that we offer.”



Rensburg also noted that the hotel, which is in the classic premium category on the Marriott quality ranking, will be managed by the franchise owner, Marriott Hotel, for quality assurance purposes.



Speaking also at the event, Managing Director, Mac-Folly Hospitality Limited, the SIFAX Group’s hospitality subsidiary, Chike Ogeah, said it took six years to build the hotel. “We took our time to qualitatively select all the materials and equipment that were used in order to serve our clients the best.”



Ogeah, however, appreciated the Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, for bankrolling the multi-billion-Naira investment in order to manifest his vision of a premium hospitality business in Lagos.

“As a man that has travelled all over the world and experienced first-hand hospitality at its peak, our Chairman, Dr. Afolabi, decided to build this hotel in Nigeria so as to promote the hospitality and tourism industry in Lagos and provide opportunities to further improve the economy.”



Like this: Like Loading...