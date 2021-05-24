Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun at the launch of Lagos Ogun Development Commission in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Monday… PHOTO: Twitter/Gboyegaakosile

Lagos and Ogun states Monday signed an agreement to set up a joint development commission. The agreement for the commission was signed in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital by Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun.

Sanwo-Olu said the development agenda between Lagos and Ogun States will foster greater relationships and help in taming insecurity, drive economic activities, infrastructural and urban renewal, transportation.

The governor said the memorandum signed between both states will transform the urban areas that represent border communities between the states.

“We are driven to stimulate a socioeconomic growth to bridge the development gap and to ensure that while Lagos State remains a megacity, Ogun State can indeed help to transform that and create another megacity in our region,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Regardless of the challenges, we are a more liveable and peaceful city – Our goal is to build a sustainable urban city where the residents of Lagos and Ogun have a sense of belonging and embrace participating in issues around governance and recognise their roles in achieving a solid urban economic growth for the two states.”





