To curtail security challenges, the Lagos State Government has prohibited the illegal occupation of abandoned buildings and buildings under construction in the state.



Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, in a statement made available to journalist, yesterday, said the move became necessary in view of the security challenges in the country and the need to curtail the spread of the ugly situation to the state.



He said the state government had observed with dismay, the security challenges in the country and clearly understands the danger posed by the likely spread of the situation to the state, noting that some hoodlums and social miscreants continued to convert abandoned buildings and building construction sites to their haven and launching pad to perpetrate mischief and pose serious danger to the sanity and sanctity of the state. He said his ministry had resolved to wield the powers vested by Section 73 of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, as amended, to ensure that all parts of the state remain safe, secure, sanitised, and sustainable.

Salako urged the public to abide by certain conditions, including the obligation of owners/developers of any uncompleted or existing building to ensure that the property is in proper environmental, safe, and sanitation conditions and that no construction worker must remain within the premises of buildings undergoing construction beyond 6 pm daily.

While emphasising the no abandoned building would be allowed for security and safety reasons, the commissioner warned that property owners and developers heed the stated conditions or risk their defaulting buildings being sealed off and further actions are taken, where necessary.

He assured of the government’s commitment to ensuring livability, the safety of lives and properties, as well as security in the state.



