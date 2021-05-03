The Lagos State Government plans to introduce an infrastructure development road map. The road map, which would be presented to the public before the end of year, highlights the critical role of road infrastructure to the state’s development.

To this end, the state’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is focusing on the completing inherited projects and embarking on new ones.

Special Adviser to Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, an engineer, said the state also embarked on 140 projects, made up of 117 road and 23 building projects.

She stressed that the ministry was able to deliver infrastructure through its budgeted expenditure of N104, 978, 5956, 251,00 in year 2020 and N125, 963,903, 754.00 in 2021.

Adeyoye recently gave these figures at the ministerial briefing to mark the second year anniversary of Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

She listed the completed projects as Pen-Cinema fly over, ramp and road works, Lagos-Ogun Boundary roads Phase II, Lekki Oniru traffic circulation projects, network of 31 roads in Ojokoro, Aradagun-Epeme-Iworo-Ajido and Somolu network of roads.

She also explained that several projects are under construction/ upgraded to further ensure linkage of different parts of the state. Some recently awarded projects include Hospital Road in Badagry, Muwo Jetty in Ojo, Abaranje Road Network in Alimosho, Reverend Braithwaithe in Epe, Massey Street Children’s Hospital and the reconstruction / rehabilitation of Adeniji Adele Road.

Recently, some projects were awarded. They include reconstruction of Moshalashi Street, Shomolu rehabilitation/upgrading of Ademoye/Alake Lakonko street In Alimosho, and reconstruction of Onilegbale in Eti Osa among others.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...