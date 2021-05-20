The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has debunked rumours of alleged kidnapping in any part of the State.

He made the declaration today Thursday, 20 May 2021, while reacting to the false news making waves on social media that kidnappers have taken over the Admiralty Way in Lekki, Ozumba Nbadiwe Way, Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge, and some parts of the Lekki Community in Lagos.

The CP, in a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the report was “not true as the command has not recorded any case of kidnapping in the state in recent past”.

The statement titled, ‘No Kidnapping Recorded In Lagos State CP Odumosu’, partly read, “The only isolated incident recorded by the command on 18th May 2021, which went viral, was a case of One Chance, reported by one Adegoke Joel, on behalf of one Adenike Kosoko, who boarded a private car at Admiralty Way, opposite Zenith Bank, Lekki on 18th May 2021 at about 7.30 pm. Unfortunately, the two male occupants of the car turned to be One Chance operators that drove her around Lekki and Ikate, Lagos before she was dropped.

”In the course of the investigation, it was revealed that she was dropped by the culprits same day before 12 am at Ikate Area, Lagos State. The hoodlums only used her ATM card to withdraw the sum of One Hundred and Ten Thousand naira (#110,000) from her bank account.

”The Command, therefore, wishes to state categorically that it was a pure case of “One Chance” which the command has been tackling in the state and more efforts are being channeled towards eradicating the menace and other social vices in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, has however ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation as he promised to fish out the culprits in no time.

The police boss further appealed to Lagosians to always patronize Lagos State branded and registered commercial vehicles to avoid any such incident in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...