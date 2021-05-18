***Upgrades infrastructure in 30 communities

By Kingsley Adegboye & Olasunkanmi Akoni Lagos State Government has reiterated its resolve to relocate the popular Computer Village from Ikeja to Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, LCDA, saying the relocation process is very much intact and expected to be completed in the next two years.

It also said that the process for the relocation of Mile-12 Market and Oko-Baba Sawmill to Imota is being delayed following a review of initial building plans due to current needs to ensure a more befitting environment.

The State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako stated this during the Ministerial press briefing to mark the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Salako: “The relocation of Computer Village, Ikeja, to Ultra-Modern ICT Park, Katangowa in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA, is on course having delivered the vacant site to the developer for construction of ICT park. It has to move from Ikeja, which is located in residential area to a more spacious and conducive location in Agbado-Oke-Odo.”

The project, according to the commissioner is progressing with the following ongoing activities: construction of three connecting roads to the proposed ICT park, 250 resettlement stalls, 78 toilets and showers, and two blocks of warehouses.

“As soon as all arrangements are completed, we will not hesitate to commence the relocation process which is expected to commence within the next two years.”

Also to be constructed in the site are, security office, facility/site office, installation of three boreholes and water reservoir, three food courts, and preparation of site for construction of main buildings.

The Commissioner also noted that “Oko-Baba sawmill is to be relocated to Agbowa which is about 80 per cent completed, Computer Village is being moved to Katangowa while Mile 12 market is expected to be relocated to Imota area.

“In furtherance of the “THEMES” agenda and quest for a liveable, organised, and safe environment, the state government, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has proceeded with steps to up-scale the relocation activities of the following markets.

“Oko-Baba Sawmill from Ebute-Metta to Timberville Agbowa/Ikosi in Ikosi Ejirin LCDA. Timberville Agbowa/Ikosi is 80 per cent ready for use with the completion of the following facilities: construction of resettlement housing units for saw millers, construction of alternate access route, while the main route construction works remain ongoing.

“204 Units of Band Saw Sheds and Sales Office, Blocks of Public Toilets, Restaurant, Transformers (500KVA), 750m X 8m Internal Road, 1685m Drains and 8m Culvert, Truck Track of 4.5m width, Log Preparation Area.”

Other facilitates include, shoreline protection (1440m), first quadrant boom area, completion of eight bollards, power supply, water supply, trailer park (2500m2).

On the Mile 12 regional foodstuff and Allied Commodities market to Imota in Ikorodu LGA, Salako said 45 blocks of kee-clamps, have been completed in the first phase of the project, pointing out that the state government has also upgraded road and other basic infrastructure in 30 communities across different local government areas of the state.

He said the upgrading was part of moves in ensuring that no part of the state was without a plan, explaining that the communities which have had their local action plans so prepared are: Lafiaji Action Area Plan (2021-2031) in Eko District; Abule Oja Action Area Plan (2021-2031); Ajiwe Action Area Plan(2021-2031); Review of Maiyegun and Action Area Plan of an Extension to Aparakaja Casia/Abiodun Dada.

He said the Ministry also undertook the review of Ojodu Core Action Area Plan and prepared Ilo Awela Community, Igbogbo and Ologunebi Excised Village, as well as Shasha Oguntade and Ladipo Osoro, among others.

Salako further explained that the benefits accruable from the plans include: the effective control and proper development guide within its jurisdiction; functional land use pattern and arrangements; good road networks while urban regeneration of the slum environment would be achieved."

Other benefits are the provision of enabling environment for category of land uses, such as industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential as well as investments in a sustainable manner.

Salako stated that the Ministry prepared Local/Action Plans for the communities through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA.

According to the commissioner, the state would derive maximum benefits from the preparation of the Action Area Plans.

He also explained that the Development Plans would bring about the provision of quality infrastructural developments within the planned area and guarantee a sustainable physical environment during the stipulated planning period.

Salako added that in pursuit of the THEMES Agenda, the Ministry also prepared Development Guide Plans for some Excised Villages in the state.

“In the same vein and with due cognition of the need to extend physical planning administration to Non-Schemed Areas, Development Guide Plans are being prepared to make the Excised Villages more sustainable,” he said.

According to the commissioner, Development Guide Plans (DGP) were prepared for such Villages in different Local Government Areas of the State as, Onimedu Eleputu, Lakowe, Adeba, Bogije, Igando-Oja, and Awoyaya in Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A; Ajangbadi, Kemberi, and Ketu Ijanikin in Ojo L.G.A; Parafa and Gberigbe in Ikorodu L.G.A and; Sangotedo and Langbasa in Eti-Osa LGA.

DGPs were also extended to Suberu-Oje in Alimosho L.G.A; Apa (Parcel A) in Badagry LGA; Ibowon in Epe L.G.A. and; Tedi in Amuwo-Odofin LGA.

Meanwhile, the state government has disclosed its plans to regenerate Otto and Otumara slum communities in the Mainland axis of the state.

It was gathered that the development would result in preservation and conservation of ecologically sensitive land spaces such as Buffer Zones, Earth Drain, floodplains, and waterfronts as well as the creation of new viable Economic Activity Centres, including residential-led mixed-use.

According to the commissioner, the move, which is in line with the THEMES Agenda, would culminate in the creation of a new Micro City with better urban aesthetics and vibrancy in Otto and Otumara.

He mentioned that the creation of a Micro City in those locations would complement the proposed revamping of the National Arts Theatre by the Federal Government, through the CBN-led Committee of Bankers.

Salako stated that the Micro City would be delivered with the upgrade of existing socio-economic amenities like hospitals/clinics, schools, market, water main, and others which according to him, would be upgraded.

