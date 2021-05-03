The Lagos State government has completed negotiations with its Ogun State counterpart on ceding Right of Way for reticulation/laying of pipes for the Adiyan Phase II project.

The move is expected to improve supply of potable water to the citizens through the Lagos Water Corporation. Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said this at a ministerial briefing organised by his ministry.

He said the laying of pipes has already commenced while the ongoing construction of 70 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) Adiyan II water plant, has recorded 85 per cent completion stage.

Bello said the present administration had stabilised and restored confidence to the environment sector, adding that over 30,000 direct new jobs have been created through the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) with several thousands of indirect jobs.

According to him, the period under review has seen acquisition of 210 new compactors by the PSP operators, who employed over 8,200 people.

He stressed that the waste generation and disposal processes have been reinvigorated through circular waste recycling.

Bello explained that the process would reduce the amount of waste generated and transported to landfills sites. He said that the ministry constructed a recycling bank within the Ministry of Environment complex and promoted the establishment of recycling banks in the government owned estates.

Bello said that as part of climate change mitigation efforts of the present administration, many new parks and gardens have been created while landscaping and beautification of new sites have continued.

He said contracts were awarded for construction of new drainage channels in 47 strategic locations, with work at 12 locations 100per cent completed, while others are in various stages of completion.

MEANWHILE, the state’s Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has reiterated its determination to implement relevant laws against noise polluters.

The agency also charged concerned sectors to develop noise management strategies to guide against uncoordinated activities. The General Manager, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, gave this charge during a webinar to mark this year’s International Noise Awareness Day (1NAD) in Lagos under the theme: “Protect your Hearing; Protect Your Health.”

According to her, the choice of the theme was to address impact of noise on hearing, health and quality of citizens’ life, as well as promote peaceful environment.

“All over the world, the last Wednesday in the month of April is celebrated yearly as the International Noise Awareness Day to sensitise the public on noise pollution control, its implication on human health and serve as a call for action.

Fasawe said government is disposed to fundamental right of individuals to religion of choice, right to fellowship, entrepreneur drives, but with total consideration and respect for others to a quiet environment and peaceful living.

She also attributed high rate of noise pollution to the springing up of illegal buildings and indiscriminate conversion of residential properties to religious/leisure uses.

According to her, measures taken by government to regulate noise include implementing policies, regulations to enforce and restrict use of noisy generators, indiscriminate use of sirens, vehicle horns in certain places and use of loudspeakers in public places.

The GM reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensure new entertainment and religious facilities are sound proofed before granting approvals while Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be conducted on existing buildings to ensure structural stability.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Environmental services, Mrs. Belinda Odeneye, commended the agency for not relenting on its oars to bequeath to the people a friendly and conducive environment devoid of hazards. She called for cooperation and support of citizens in the fight against noise pollution, as government cannot do it alone.



