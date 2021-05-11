Home of squatters in Ignamu

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, popularly called ‘Taskforce,’ yesterday served squatters at Iganmu Under Bridge, Whites and a three-day removal notice of all illegal structures, trucks and vehicles in the area.

The chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, advised the owners of the illegal structures, abandoned trucks and shanties to immediately remove them as well as vacate the area within the stipulated date given to them by the state government.

Jejeloye, while appealing to traders, mechanics, and other squatters living under the bridge in clusters, noted that the government would enforce the three-day removal notice on Thursday, 13 May 2021.

He disclosed that the removal notice became necessary in view of the rising cases of traffic robbery around the area and environmental nuisance caused by the squatters in the area.

The chairman noted that the government was worried by the squalid environment and that it was serving as a hideout for criminals who daily dispossessed road users of their valuables.

He added that the present state of the environment allowed criminals to escape police arrest.

He added that the state government was committed to reducing the traffic around Ijora and Apapa and therefore became important to remove every bottleneck to such policy.

He said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s newly signed ‘Executive Order’ on traffic and sanitation declared zero-tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing the environment. I can assure you that the government would enforce this notice come this Thursday.”





