Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said that the tempo of workaround infrastructure development and governance in the state would make it look like a construction site. He, therefore, implored residents to bear the pains and inconvenience that come with the massive developmental works in different parts of the state as it is all about making Lagos more liveable.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the state-of-the-state address to give an account of the activities of his administration in the last two years, said it would be impossible for him to provide a daily account of what the administration has done.

He gave the assurance that when some of the roads are completed, they would bring great relief to the residents and motorists who ply them.

The governor also highlighted efforts that were put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the robust response from the state government ensured that the outcome of the efforts was commendable.

The governor stated that though the state government does not know when another outbreak or pandemic would occur, with the efforts and structures put in place, the state would be ready to confront any pandemic adequately.

He said that as part of better waste collection and management, the state government had procured 100 new compactor trucks for waste collectors.

According to him, aside from dredging and channelisation of ferry routes, the state government is building 15 new jetties, while six of the new jetties would be commissioned this year.

He further said that on the completion of the 15 new jetties, four new ones would be awarded to boost transportation in the state.

In the education sector, the governor said his administration had increased the budgetary allocation to the sector with positive outcomes already being felt.

He stated that six new schools are being constructed with 1,000 new desks and chairs delivered to pupils, while 2,000-bed spaces had been delivered to modern secondary boarding schools.

Sanwo-Olu said that 8,728-bed space hostels are under construction at Lagos State University (LASU) aside from the purpose-built Business School being constructed at the institution.

In the area of technology, the governor talked about the fibre optic being laid around the state with 100 public schools and 12 public hospitals already connected.

He further said that 2,000 high definition cameras would be installed across Lagos with 150 of the high definition cameras already installed.

He also said that the process for the distribution of 20,000 electricity meters to residents was about to be completed.

