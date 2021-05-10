The director of Lagos State Public Advice Centre Tunji Dawodu

The Director of Lagos State Public Advice Centre, PAC, Mr Tunji Dawodu, has said the centre has handled a total 190, 587 cases since the inception of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

Dawodu said during a recent interview on Lagos Television that the Centre was created with the mandate of providing free information and legal advice.

“60% were solved through mediation, 25% were referred to other government agencies while the remaining 15% was debt recovery of ₦20M,” Dawodu said.

He added that the Centre will soon embark on sensitisation campaigns in communities to further increase awareness about its activities.

Stating that the centre serves as the first port of call for residents in distress, Dawodu said the Centre also provides free information on the legal rights and responsibilities of citizens.

“Knowledge is very important in every aspect of human endeavour, it will be impossible for you to know that your rights have been infringed upon when you don’t even know your rights, so here at PAC, we educate our clients about their rights and legal responsibilities for them to make informed decisions,” the PAC director stated.

He disclosed that despite the restriction on large gatherings last year and its attendant effect on the activities of the Centre such as its Town Hall meetings, Legal Clinics, among others, PAC was able to continue its activities virtually with the introduction of ‘virtual mediation’ between clients using Zoom, Skype calls etc.

The Director affirmed that the services of the Centre are available and accessible at no cost, either by walking into the office located at 15, CIPM Avenue, Alausa, Ikeja or by using any of the following platforms; Twitter handle: @publiccentre, website publicadvicecentre.org or by sending a text message or call 08057357860.





