• To begin administering COVID-19 vaccine second dose today

• Says 119 refused isolation, 16 unaccounted for

Lagos State Government has said that all travellers that have been confirmed as absconders will have their passports deactivated for a minimum of one year if Nigerians and if foreigners, will have their resident permits cancelled and deported as stated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

It said that all the absconders would also face the penalties of the Coronavirus Pandemic Law 2021 of Lagos State, including one-year imprisonment and an N500,000 fine.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stated this, at the weekend, during a briefing on an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and response.

Abayomi said that since the commencement of the new guidelines and the ban on non-Nigerians travelling from three countries (India, Brazil and Turkey) into Nigeria, Lagos State had recorded 568 in-bound passengers, who have been permitted to enter Nigeria from these three countries.

“We have isolated 433 passengers in our various accredited hotels and facilities; 262 are in isolation and 154 passengers have been discharged with a negative COVID-19 test. Nine have tested positive and successfully isolated to prevent community transmission. Of the remaining 135 passengers, 119 have refused isolation and 16 are unaccounted for.

“The families of those that have refused to be isolated should appeal to their loved ones to return for testing and isolation.

Meanwhile, the state government said that the administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine would start today till Friday across the approved 88 health facilities and till July 9, 2021.

Abayomi said the administration of the second dose was in continuation of phase one that started on March 12, 2021.

He stated that for anyone to be fully vaccinated, two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are required with an interval of six to 12 weeks.

“The second dose will be administered on working days (Monday to Friday) across the approved 88 health facilities till July 9, 2021.

“I, therefore, implore citizens who have received the first dose to proceed to the health facilities where they got the first dose on the scheduled appointment dates, which are clearly stated on the vaccination card that was issued.

“They are also advised to avoid overcrowding and overwhelming the health workers by staggering their arrival at the vaccination site from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.,” he said.