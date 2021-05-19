Moyosore Onigbanjo

Lagos State Government said property at Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, for the relocation of Igbosere High Court, will be ready by end of May 2021. Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, made the disclosure at the Ministry of Justice 2021 ministerial press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

Onigbanjo explained that this and ongoing state-wide construction and renovation of courts is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s efforts to enhance access to justice.

He disclosed that the digitalisation of 10 of the state’s courts is ongoing and said that six of the fully digitalised courts will be ready by October.

The facilities, Onigbanjo said, will provide “real-time transcripts solution services and fully automated courts.”

He noted that the court digitalisation will complement the launch of an online platform for checking the status of legal advice and certified true copy of legal advice.

Onigbanjo highlighted the ministry’s efforts to boost law enforcement agencies’ performance by building statement recording/interrogation rooms for the police to enhance prosecution of cases.

The Igbosere High Court, the country’s oldest and one of its most recognisable judicial buildings, was attacked on October 22 by hoodlums in the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

The criminals spent hours looting and vandalising vehicles, furniture, refrigerators, air conditioners, office equipment among others, before burning the entire court complex to the ground.





