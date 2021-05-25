Adiyan Waterworks. Photo/GOOGLE

The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) said efforts are ongoing to review Adiyan Waterworks to complement the Iju plant and other mini Waterworks across the state. Managing Director of LWC, Mr. Muminu Badmus disclosed this during an interactive session with customers to further seek their supports.

He appealed to them to sustain the production and supply of water in the state.

Badmus said the appeal became necessary, following improved service delivery in the state as a result of an increase in water production capacity at its Iju waterworks plant.

He, however, urged residents to sustain the supply by conserving and making judicious use of the limited service.

He said, “We want to ask our customers to reciprocate the government’s efforts by supporting its programs, as the corporation is improving in its service delivery. Please, pay your Water rate as and when due for continuous supply.”





