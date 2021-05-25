By Olasunkanmi Akoni The Lagos State Government has vaccinated over 2, 500 intending pilgrims in the state against COVID-19. They were vaccinated between March 27 – 28, 2021.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, who disclosed this on Sunday, noted: “As part of measures to ensure a successful pilgrimage exercise, intending pilgrims were screened both administratively and medically with COVID-19 vaccine administered to screened pilgrims.

“Over 2, 500 intending pilgrims were vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by the Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health.

READ ALSO: Over 100 killed in Benue as militia gangs sack four Council Wards in Katsina-Ala LGA “This was in fulfillment of the requirements for gaining entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the performance Hajj and Jerusalem Pilgrimages.”

