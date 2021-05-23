Water supply

The Lagos Water Corporation has urged residents of the state to pay their water bills regularly to ensure effective service delivery. Engr. Muminu Badmus, the corporation’s Managing Director, made the call in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Badmus said water supply had reasonably improved in the Iju area of the state, adding that it was the duty of the residents to pay their bills regularly.

The managing director said the improvement in service delivery was due to an increase in the production capacity of the Iju major water plant.

“We need to all work together to sustain water supply by conserving and making judicious use of the available service,” he said.

Badmus said the corporation was making efforts to rejuvenate the Adiyan water plant to complement other plants in the state.





