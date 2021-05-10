Following calls for justice for pastry chef, Peju Ugboma, and a Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) call centre agent, Omolara Omoyajowo, who both died due to alleged negligence by doctors and nurses at two different private hospitals in Lagos and Ogun states, the Lagos State government is set to launch an investigation.

The Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency said an order had been given for a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of Peju.

Making the announcement in a tweet on its official handle, the Health Facility Monitoring body wrote:

“The Honorable Commissioner @LSMOH, @ProfAkinAbayomi, had directed @HEFAMMA_LASG; the agency charged with the responsibility of accrediting, monitoring, and inspecting all public and private health facilities in the State, to conduct a proper investigation on the occurrence to establish the facts of the matter and ensure #JusticeForPeju with a view to preventing such unfortunate incidents in the future.”

The Street Journal, over the weekend, reported how alleged negligence on the part of the hospitals led to the death of both promising ladies.

Narrating how Mrs Peju Ugboma died, a family source, in a statement, wrote:

“An independent autopsy carried out by pathologists at LASUTH with credible observers and Premier Hospital in attendance revealed that Peju suffered internal bleeding. It was discovered that she had about two litres of blood in her abdomen and pelvic area.

“The family revealed that Peju was admitted to Premier Specialists’ Hospital on Thursday, April 22, 2021, to carry out an elective surgery for a fibroid issue…She had concluded all the necessary tests required before the surgery, including ECG, PCV, and COVID-19 tests. Her vitals were okay and she had no pre-existing conditions prior to surgery.

“Peju’s husband saw her after the surgery on Friday and she complained about severe abdominal pain and discomfort, which he felt was not unusual for someone, who had just come out of surgery.

“Peju kept complaining of severe pain, and her eyes had turned yellowish. At about midnight that Saturday, she was sedated intravenously. By 6.30am on Sunday, her husband was surprised to find out that his wife had been placed on a respirator. Dr. Renner told him that her condition had deteriorated through the night.”

Premier Specialists’ Medical Centre moved Peju to Evercare Hospital in Lekki Phase 1 for CT scan and dialysis.

The statement continued:

“Immediately she arrived there, she was met by their medical team and taken to the ICU. Her husband was asked to pay another N1m at Evercare, and he made the payment immediately.

“The head of the ICU detected that Peju did not have a pulse and emergency CPR commenced immediately. This failed and she was pronounced dead by 2.20pm on Sunday. It is clear that Peju bled internally from Friday after the surgery till Sunday when she died.”

On the part of Omolara, her friend took to microblogging platform, Twitter, narrating how the lack of an ambulance and alleged shoddy treatment by doctors and nurses at the hospital led to her death.

She noted that it was an established fact that Omolara had peptic ulcer.

In a string of tweets, she wrote:

“The doctor opted to put her on admission, so, I dashed back to her place to pick stuff that she’d be needing. When I returned, I met her and a nurse administering injections to her in the hospital ward.

“Lara insisted that she couldn’t breathe well. Her conditions continued to worsen. Lara had lost consciousness when another doctor came in declaring that she is in a critical state.

“She was asked to be placed on oxygen but they were reluctant to get it, I went to the emergency room to get the oxygen. Lara was placed on oxygen…

“They said the oxygen they have can’t last up to 3 hours. The hospital had to refer her. They told me to get someone to pick us because the hospital’s ambulance isn’t available. We eventually got someone at about 2:30 am.

“I thought they would let us go with the oxygen, a nurse only brought it to the car door and put it in her nostrils for a while, I even thought she was gonna go with us. They left us and told Lara’s neighbor to move with the ‘highest speed’.

“When we got to LASUTH, the doctors at the medical emergency announced Lara dead and they filled a form ‘BID’ (Brought in dead). Lara died! She died on my laps and in my arms.”

Like this: Like Loading...