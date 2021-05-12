Late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti has missed out as an inductee of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame despite coming second in the fan vote category with over 500,000 votes.

Back in February, the Nigerian icon was announced as one of the nominees alongside other veteran stars such as Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.

At that time, music lovers were urged to cast their votes for their favorite stars through April 30, on Hall’s website as the 2021 inductees will be announced in May, with the ceremony to take place in Cleveland in October.

This was the first time the late legend had ever been nominated for the induction, but he lost to Tina Turner at the Fan Vote Final Fans’ Ballot, Punch reports.

Today, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2021 inductees and Fela Kuti missed out despite coming second in the fan vote category ahead of The Go-Go’s, Todd Rundgren, Carole King, Foo Fighters, and others who were selected to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The full list of the new class follows below.

Performer Category:

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Carole King

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Clarence Avant

Musical Excellence Award:

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Early Influence Award:

Kraftwerk

Gil Scott Heron

Charley Patton.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

