The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, as “an excellent partner in the fight against insecurity”.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, quoted Baba as saying that Attahiru’s demise was particularly painful because he died while on a patriotic mission. “He was on a mission to advance the cause of peace and save the lives of others.

“The late COAS was an exceptional military strategist, a friend of inestimable value, and an excellent partner in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other security challenges.

“He represented the best in the military tradition of courage, forthrightness, discipline, professional excellence, passion for national service and strategic leadership.

“This is in addition to the reality that he left a nation he so much loved at a time his experience and services were most critical to nation’s stability,” he lamented.

Baba said that the death of Attahiru was most painful because the incident also took other highly loyal, promising and professionally excellent officers, whose lights were eternally dimmed in the ill-fated flight.

He condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria Armed Forces as well as families and friends of the late COAS, other military officers and the crew, who died in the air disaster.

He urged members of the Armed Forces, particularly the officers and men of the Nigeria Army, not to allow the tragic incident to dampen their morale.

Baba also urged them to remain focused in the collective effort toward restoring law and order in the country.

“That will be the most befitting honour that could collectively be given to the late Army General and the other fallen heroes,” the statement said.





