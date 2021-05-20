The federal ministry of agriculture and rural development approved the sum of N30 million for the construction of a Friday mosque, an internal memo trending on social media has revealed.

The memo, dated December 10, 2020, with reference number FMA/PROC/AHS/SIP/2020/7742/1, stated that the ministerial tenders board approved the contract.

The ministry is led by Kano-born Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Nanono, who was appointed by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in 2019.

The document titled, ‘Award of Contract for the Construction of Friday Mosque’ was signed by the deputy director, Procurement, Musa Musa on behalf of the minister and was addressed to the managing director, El-Shukhur Multi-Buz Nig. Ltd.

It read in part, “I am directed to inform you that the ministerial tenders board at its 7th meeting held on December 7, 2020, approved the award of contract for the construction of Friday mosque to your company at the total sum of N30m only, inclusive of VAT, with a completion period of eight weeks with effect from the date of this letter.

“You are therefore required to indicate in writing within three days of receipt of this offer, your acceptance to the office of the director, procurement, FMARD, Abuja or otherwise, the offer will be considered lapsed.”

According to Punch, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has declined to make any official comment on the development.

The document was shared several times on social media eliciting condemnation from several Nigerians.

A former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye tweeted, “What! Despite all the challenges facing food security, building a mosque is the Federal Ministry of Agriculture’s priority! To pray for rain or what? How did we get here for Heaven’s sake? What has the government got to do with churches or mosques?”

