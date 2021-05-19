Chat attackpaper straws/ 纸吸管

/ (zhǐxīɡuǎn)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: Starting today, I’m determined to quit milk tea.

从今天开始, 我决心戒掉奶茶。

(cónɡ jīntiān kāishǐ, wǒjuéxīn jièdiào nǎichá.)

B: But isn’t milk tea your favorite? Why are you willing to quit?

可是奶茶不是你的最爱吗？怎么居然舍得戒了？

(kěshì nǎichá bùshì nǐde zuìàima? zěnme jūrán shědé jièle?)

A: Because paper straws are really hard to use!

因为纸吸管真的很难用！

(yīnwèi zhǐxīɡuǎn zhēnde hěn nányònɡ!)

B: I thought it was because you were considering a healthier diet. I didn’t expect it to be for such an odd reason.

我还以为是出于健康饮食的考虑呢, 没想到是这样奇葩的理由。

(wǒhái yǐwéi shì chūyú jiànkānɡ yǐnshíde kǎolǜn e, méixiǎnɡdào shìzhèyànɡ qípā de lǐyóu.)

A: Take my favorite brand as an example. Although the plastic straw has been replaced with paper, the box now uses a plastic lid to avoid the problem of not being able to poke the straw through.

就拿我最爱的品牌打比方, 虽然塑料吸管已经替换成纸质, 但却采用塑料杯盖来避免戳不开的问题。

(jiùná wǒ zuìàide pǐnpái dǎbǐfānɡ, suīrán sùliào xīɡuǎn yǐjīnɡ tìhuàn chénɡ zhǐzhì, dànquè cǎiyònɡ sùliào bēiɡài lái bìmiǎn chuōbùkāide wèntí.)

B: For businesses, managing a brand while balancing environmental protection, cost and consumer experience is really a problem.

企业在经营品牌的同时, 如何平衡环保、成本与消费体验, 这还真是个难题。

(qǐyè zà ijīnɡyínɡ pǐnpáide tónɡshí, rúhé pínɡhénɡ huánbǎo, chénɡběn yǔ xiāofèi tǐyàn, zhè hái zhēn shìɡè nántí.)

A: We can create green consumption concepts together.

我们可以携手树立绿色消费理念。

(wǒmen kěyǐ xiéshǒu shùlì lǜsè xiāofèi lǐniàn.)

