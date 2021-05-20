Chat attackmaliciously discredit/ 恶意抹黑

/ (èyì mǒhēi)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

A: So you’re sorting out your e-mail inbox?

你在整理电子邮箱呢？

(nǐ zài zhěnɡlǐ diànzǐ yóuxiānɡ ne?)

B: Yes, unsubscribing from all those e-newsletters of Indian media.

对, 退订所有印度媒体的电子简报。

(duì, tuìdìnɡ suǒyǒu yìndù méitǐ de diànzǐ jiǎnbào.)

A: Huh? Delete completely?

啊？彻底清除了？

(a? chèdǐ qīnɡchú le?)

B: That’s the consequences of reporting fake news.

他们报假新闻的后果。

(tāmen bào jiǎ xīnwén de hòuɡuǒ.)

A: You are referring to Indian media maliciously discrediting the quality of Chinese oxygen concentrators recently, right?

你是说印度媒体最近恶意抹黑中国制氧机质量有问题的事情吧？

(nǐ shìshuō yìndù méitǐ zuìjìn èyì mǒhēi zhōnɡɡuó zhìyǎnɡjī zhìliànɡ yǒuwèntí de shìqínɡ ba?)

B: Yes, Indian media reports have frequently quoted an “anonymous Indian businessman,” “a buyer of medical equipment for NGOs” and an “Indian buyer.”

是啊, 印度媒体报道大量引用了”匿名印度商人””为非政府组织采购医疗设备的买家”以及”印度采购商”的话。

(shìa, yìndù méitǐ bàodào dàliànɡ yǐnyònɡ le nìmínɡ yìndù shānɡrén wèi fēizhènɡfǔ zǔzhī cǎiɡòu yīliáo shèbèi de mǎijiā yǐjí yìndù cǎiɡòushānɡ de huà.)

A: Giving individual anonymity is understandable, but all of them being anonymous, that affects credibility.

个别的匿名处理还可以理解, 可是全都不具名, 就影响公信力了。

(ɡèbié de nìmínɡ chǔlǐ hái kěyǐ lǐjiě, kěshì quándōu bújùmínɡ, jiù yǐnɡxiǎnɡ ɡōnɡxìnlì le.)

B: Similar hype took place before.

类似的炒作之前也出现过。

(lèisì de chǎozuò zhīqián yě chūxiànɡuò.)

Like this: Like Loading...