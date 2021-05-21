Chat attacksaline solution/ 生理盐水

/ (shēnɡlǐyánshuǐ)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: An official in Okinawa Prefecture has hosted a press conference and apologized.

日本冲绳的官员召开记者会并做出道歉。

(rìběn chōnɡshénɡ de ɡuānyuán zhàokāi jìzhěhuì bìnɡ zuòchū dàoqiàn.)

B: For the collective vaccination of the novel coronavirus vaccine, right?

是为了集体接种新冠疫苗的事情吧？

(shì wéile jítǐ jiēzhònɡ xīn ɡuān yìmiáo de shìqinɡ ba?)

A: Yes. Five people were injected with saline solution.

是的。有5人被注射了生理盐水。

(shìde. yǒu wǔrén bèi zhùshè le shēnɡlǐ yánshuǐ.)

B: Just an apology, that’s it?

道歉就这么完了？

(dàoqiàn jiù zhème wánle?)

A: He said that remedial measures will be taken during a follow-up.

他说后续将采取补救措施。

(tāshuō hòuxù jiānɡ cǎiqǔ bǔjiù cuòshī.)

B: At least the reason has been found out, right?

至少原因已经查明了吧？

(zhìshǎo yuányīn yǐjīnɡ chámínɡ leba?)

A: When the pharmacist diluted the vaccine with saline solution before vaccination, he mixed the syringe with only saline solution with the vaccine syringe and caused this accident.

药剂师在接种前用生理盐水稀释疫苗时, 将只有生理盐水的注射器跟疫苗注射器混在一起, 才造成这一事故。

(yàojìshī zài jiēzhònɡ qián yònɡ shēnɡlǐ yánshuǐ xīshì yìmiáo shí, jiānɡ zhǐyǒu shēnɡlǐ yánshuǐ de zhùshèqì ɡēn yìmiáo zhùshèqì hùnzài yìqǐ, cái zàochénɡ zhèyíshìɡù.)

B: Fortunately, only five people were involved.

幸亏只涉及五个人。

(xìnɡkuī zhǐ shèjí wǔ ɡè rén.)

Like this: Like Loading...