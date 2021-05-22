Movie linesThe Mitchells vs the Machines / 智能大反攻

/ (zhìnénɡ dà fǎnɡōnɡ)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

1. It’s almost like stealing people’s data and giving it to a hyper-intelligent AI as part of an unregulated tech monopoly was a bad thing.

作为不受管制的技术垄断的一部分, 这几乎等同于窃取人们的数据, 再把它提供给超级智能的AI, 是件坏事。

(zuòwéi búshòu ɡuǎnzhì de jìshù lǒnɡduàn de yíbùfēn, zhè jīhū děnɡtónɡyú qièqǔ rénmende shùjù, zàibǎ tā tíɡònɡ ɡěi chāojí zhìnénɡ de AI, shìjiàn huàishì.)

2. My parents haven’t figured me out yet. To be fair, it took a while to figure myself out.

我的父母还没有弄清楚我。公平地说, 我花了段时间才完全了解了我自己。

(wǒde fùmǔ hái méiyǒu nònɡ qīnɡchǔ wǒ. ɡōnɡpínɡ de shuō, wǒ huāle duàn shíjiān cái wánquán liǎojiě le wǒ zìjǐ.)

3. Aaron, do you have a credit card?

亚伦, 你有信用卡吗？

(yàlún, nǐ yǒu xìnyònɡkǎ ma?)

4. I’m a child.

我是个孩子。

(wǒ shìɡe háizi.)

5. Oh my gosh. It’s like a Journey album cover.

哦, 我的天哪。就像旅途专辑的封面一样。

(ò, wǒde tiānna. jiù xiànɡ lǚtú zhuānjí de fēnɡmiàn yíyànɡ.)

6. What’s an “album”?

什么是”专辑”？

(shénme shì zhuānjí?)

7. That’s my Katie! Are you eating enough? How’s classes? Are you and Jade official and will you be bringing her home for Thanksgiving?

那就是我的凯蒂！你吃饱了吗？上课怎么样？你和婕德官宣了吗？你会把她带回家过感恩节吗？

(nà jiùshì wǒde kǎidì! nǐchībǎo lema? shànɡkè zěnmeyànɡ? nǐ hé jiédé ɡuānxuān le ma? nǐhuì bǎtā dàihuíjiā ɡuò ɡǎn ēnjié ma?)

