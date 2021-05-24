Chat attackTerracotta ice cream / 兵马俑雪糕

/ (bīnɡmǎyǒnɡ xuěɡāo)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: Now I have something to look forward to this summer.

这个夏天有盼头了。

(zhèɡe xiàtiān yǒu pàntou le.)

B: Why?

怎么讲？

(zěnme jiǎnɡ)

A: Because Terracotta ice cream is on sale.

因为有”兵马俑”雪糕吃啊。

(yīnwèi yǒu bīnɡmǎyǒnɡ xuěɡāo chī a.)

B: Oh, you mean the ice cream shaped like the Terracotta Warriors at the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum?

噢,你是说秦始皇帝陵博物院兵马俑造型的雪糕吧？

(ò,nǐshìshuō qínshǐhuánɡ dìlínɡ bówùyuàn bīnɡmǎyǒnɡ zàoxínɡde xuěɡāoba?)

A: Yes, it has become an internet hit.

对,已经成为网红了。

(duì, yǐjīnɡ chénɡwéi wǎnɡhónɡle.)

B: Many netizens posted that video, it looks very cute.

好多网友晒了视频,看上去特别可爱。

(hǎoduō wǎnɡyǒu shaile shìpín, kànshànɡqù tèbié kěài.)

A: How many kinds of cultural and creative ice creams have you tried?

你吃过几种文创雪糕？

(nǐ chīɡuò jǐzhǒnɡ wénchuànɡ xuěɡāo?)

B: Quite a few established scenic spots have created their own ice creams as their cultural and creative specialty, such as the Forbidden City, Panda and West Lake.

好多老牌景区都推出了特色文创雪糕,比如故宫、熊猫、西湖。

(hǎoduō lǎopái jǐnɡqū dōu tuīchū le tèsè wénchuànɡ xuěɡāo, bǐrú ɡùɡōnɡ, xiónɡmāo, xīhú.)

A: The tourists are being blessed with a new taste. Looking forward to the next time I go to Xi’an this summer holiday.

游客真是添了口福。期待这个暑假去西安。

(yóukè zhēnshì tiānle kǒufú. qīdài zhèɡe shǔjià qù xī ān.)

