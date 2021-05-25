Chat attack4K restoration / 4K修复

/ (4K xiūfù)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: What’s up? Let’s go to play tennis.

忙什么呢？走吧, 陪我去打场网球。

(mánɡ shénme ne? zǒubā, péiwǒ qù dǎchǎnɡ wǎnɡqiú.)

B: Hang on, I’m watching a precious historical video clip that has been restored in 4K. It will be ending shortly.

等等, 我在看经过4K修复的珍贵历史影像, 快演完了。

(děnɡděnɡ, wǒzàikàn jīnɡɡuò 4K xiūfù de zhēnɡuì lìshǐ yǐnɡxiànɡ, kuàiyǎnwánle.)

A: That’s a scene of the Eighth Route Army, these materials could have been shot decades ago.

八路军作战现场, 这些资料算起来已经几十年了。

(bālùjūn zuòzhàn xiànchǎnɡ, zhèxiē zīliào suànqǐlái yǐjīnɡ jǐshí niánle.)

B: Thanks to the audio and video repair and enhancement technology, we can now clearly understand the situation at that time.

多亏了音视频修复和增强技术, 我们现在能清晰地了解当时的情景。

(duōkuīle yīn shìpín xiūfù hé zēnɡqiánɡ jìshù, wǒmen xiànzài nénɡ qīnɡxīde liǎojiě dānɡshíde qínɡjǐnɡ.)

A: These video clips remind us to remember history.

这些影像提醒我们需要铭记历史。

(zhèxiē yǐnɡxiànɡ tíxǐnɡ wǒmen xūyào mínɡjì lìshǐ.)

B: Yes, think about the martyrs who died in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression. Today’s peace is definitely worth cherishing.

对, 想想当年在抗日战争中牺牲的先烈们, 如今的和平非常值得珍视。

(duì, xiǎnɡxiǎnɡ dānɡnián zài kànɡrì zhànzhēnɡ zhōnɡ xīshēnɡ de xiānlièmen, rújīnde hépínɡ fēichánɡ zhídé zhēnshì.)

A: Besides the high-definition video standard, the audio has also been upgraded.

除了高清视频标准, 音频也升级了。

(chúle ɡāoqīnɡ shìpín biāozhǔn, yīnpín yěshēnɡjí le.)

Like this: Like Loading...