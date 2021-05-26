Chat attacksoft drugs/ 软性毒品

/ (ruǎnxìnɡ dúpǐn)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: You gonna go out for dinner tonight?

你晚上有饭局？

(nǐ wǎnshànɡ yǒu fànjú?)

B: Yes, a classmate reunion, would you like to join us?

对, 我们同学聚会, 你要不要加入我们？

(duì, wǒmen tónɡxuéjùhuì, nǐ yàobúyào jiārù wǒmen?)

A: I just want to remind you to be wary of water that makes people amnestic and obedient.

我是想提醒你警惕失忆水、听话水。

(wǒshìxiǎnɡ tíxǐnɡ nǐ jǐnɡtì shīyìshuǐ, tīnɡhuàshuǐ.)

B: Are you talking about soft drugs?

你说的是软性毒品吧？

(nǐshuōde shì ruǎnxìnɡ dúpǐn ba?)

A: The third-generation drugs mentioned in the news these days are more dangerous when mixed with beverages. They’re so horrible.

这几天新闻里说的第3代毒品掺入饮料危险性更高, 太可怕了。

(zhèjǐtiān xīnwénlǐ shuōde dìsāndài dúpǐn chānrù yǐnliào wēixiǎnxìnɡ ɡènɡɡāo, tài kěpà le.)

B: Soft drugs are variants of second-generation chemically synthesized drugs that cause excitement, hallucinogenic reactions and severe damage to the nervous system.

软性毒品是指二代化学合成毒品的变种, 引起兴奋、致幻反应, 严重损害神经系统。

(ruǎnxìnɡ dúpǐn shìzhǐ èrdài huàxué héchénɡ dúpǐnde biànzhǒnɡ, yǐnqǐ xīnɡfèn, zhìhuàn fǎnyīnɡ, yánzhònɡ sǔnhài shénjīnɡ xìtǒnɡ.)

A: Low doses tend to produce euphoria, while high doses can cause drowsiness, coma and even death.

低剂量服用, 会产生欣快感。而高剂量服用会导致昏睡、昏迷甚至死亡。

(dījìliànɡ fúyònɡ, huì chǎnshēnɡ xīnkuàiɡǎn. ér ɡāojìliànɡ fúyònɡ huì dǎozhì hūnshuì, hūnmí shènzhì sǐwánɡ.)

B: We have no strangers at the party, so don’t worry.

我们聚会没有陌生人, 你别担心。

(wǒmen jùhuì méiyǒu mòshēnɡrén, nǐ biédānxīn.)

