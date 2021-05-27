Chat attackreject/ 拒收

/ (jùshōu)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: What’s the problem in India? It turns out that hospitals are rejecting patients.

印度这是怎么了？居然出现医院拒收病人的情况。

(yìndù zhèshì zěnmele? jūrán chūxiàn yīyuàn jùshōu bìnɡrénde qínɡkuànɡ.)

B: You’re talking about that college female assistant professor in Delhi suffering from COVID-19, right?

你是说德里那名患新冠的大学女助理教授吧？

(nǐshìshuō délǐ nàmínɡ huàn xīnɡuānde dàxué nǚzhùlǐ jiàoshòu ba?)

A: Yes. Unfortunately, she passed away after being rejected by three hospitals.

是啊。她遭到3家医院拒收后不幸离世。

(shìa. tāzāodào sānjiā yīyuàn jùshōu hòu búxìnɡ líshì.)

B: After she was infected, she posted several times on the internet asking for help.

她感染后,曾在网上多次发文求助。

(tā ɡǎnrǎnhòu, cénɡzài wǎnɡshànɡ duōcì fāwén qiúzhù.)

A: Although she finally got a bed in a hospital, her lungs were severely damaged.

虽然她最后等到了病床, 但是肺部已经受损严重。

(suīrán tā zuìhòu děnɡdàole bìnɡchuánɡ, dànshì fèibù yǐjīnɡ shòusǔn yánzhònɡ.)

B: University teachers are considered part of the middle class in India. If they are treated like this, there’s no point talking about the situation of the lower-class.

大学教师也算印度的中层阶级了, 都被如此对待,更别提底层民众的境况了。

(dàxué jiàoshī yěsuàn yìndùde zhōnɡcénɡ jiējíle, dōubèi rúcǐ duìdài, ɡènɡbiétí dǐcénɡ mínzhònɡde jìnɡkuànɡ le.)

A: In some hospitals, two patients on one bed may not be enough.

有些医院一张床上躺两个病人也未必够用。

(yǒuxiē yīyuàn yìzhānɡ chuánɡshànɡ tǎnɡliǎnɡɡè bìnɡrén yě wèibì ɡòuyònɡ.)

