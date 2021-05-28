Chat attackextreme sports/ 极限运动

/ (jíxiàn yùndònɡ)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: This is really shocking! Over 10 percent of competitors were killed in a competition.

太震惊了！一场比赛竟有超过10%的选手遇难。

(tài zhènjīnɡ le! yìchǎnɡ bǐsài jìnɡyǒu chāoɡuò bǎifēnzhī shíde xuǎnshǒu yù nán.)

B: I saw the reports too. The mountain marathon 100-kilometer cross-country race held in Gansu Province encountered extreme weather including hail and freezing rain.

我也看到了。在甘肃省举行的山地马拉松百公里越野赛遭遇冰雹冻雨极端天气。

(wǒ yě kàndàole. zài ɡānsùshěnɡ jǔxínɡde shāndì mǎlāsōnɡ bǎiɡōnɡlǐ yuèyě sài zāoyù bīnɡbáo dònɡyǔ jíduān tiānqì.)

A: The temperature dropped sharply, and the participants grew uncomfortable and some lost contact. Both Chinese and foreign media reported on the incident.

气温骤降,参赛人员出现不适,部分失联。中外媒体都在报道。

(qìwēn zhòujiànɡ, cānsài rényuán chūxiàn búshì,bùfenshīlián。zhōnɡwài méitǐ dōu zài bàodào.)

B: 172 people participated and 21 people were killed.

172人参赛, 21人遇难。

(yībǎiqīshíèr rén cānsài, èrshíyī rén yù nán.)

A: The local government has established an incident investigation team to further investigate the cause of the incident.

当地政府已经成立事件调查组,对事件原因展开进一步深入调查。

(dānɡdì zhènɡfǔ yǐjīnɡ chénɡlì shìjiàn diàocházǔ, duìshìjiàn yuányīn zhǎnkāi jìnyíbù shēnrù diàochá.)

B: After all, professional extreme sports are not “playing with one’s life,” but actually have strict safety standards.

毕竟专业领域的极限运动并非”玩命”,而是设有严格的安全标准。

(bìjìnɡ zhuānyè lǐnɡyùde jíxiàn yùndònɡ bìnɡfēi wánmìnɡ, érshì shèyǒu yán ɡé d eānquán biāozhǔn.)