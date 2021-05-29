Movie linesThe Woman in the Window / 窗里的女人

/ (chuānɡlǐde nǚrén)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

1. You don’t think it’s paranoid if I wanna change the locks. Do you?

如果我想换掉这些锁, 你不会认为这是偏执的表现,对吧？

(rúɡuǒ wǒxiǎnɡ huàndiào zhèxiēsuǒ, nǐbúhuì rènwéi zhèshì piānzhíde biǎoxiàn, duìba? )

2. See you at the block party!

我们集体聚会上见！

(wǒmen jítǐ jùhuì shànɡjiàn!)

3. Stop watching our house or I’ll call the police.

别监视我们的房子, 否则我会报警。

(bié jiānshì wǒmendefánɡzi, fǒuzé wǒhuì bàojǐnɡ.)

4. Watching is like nature photography: You don’t interfere with the wildlife.

旁观就像自然摄影：你并不会干扰野生动物。

(pánɡɡuān jiùxiànɡ zìrán shèyǐnɡ: nǐbìnɡ búhuì ɡànrǎo yěshēnɡ dònɡwù.)

5. And if I don’t want to die, I’ve got to start living.”

如果我不想死, 我必须开始活。

(rúɡuǒ wǒbùxiǎnɡsǐ, wǒbìxū kāishǐ huó.)

6. My head was once a filing cabinet. Now it’s a flurry of papers, floating on a draft.

我的头脑曾经像是个文件柜。现在成了一大堆文件, 飘浮在草稿上。

(wǒde tóunǎo cénɡjīnɡ xiànɡshìɡè wénjiànɡuì. xiànzài chénɡle yídàduī wénjiàn, piāofúzài cǎoɡǎo shànɡ.)

7. Alcohol is the anesthesia by which we endure the operation of life.

酒精是我们赖以生存的麻醉剂。

(jiǔjīnɡ shìwǒmen làiyǐshēnɡcúnde mázuìjì.)

8. Why not make today the day you go outside?

为什么今天不是出去走走的好日子？

(wèishénme jīntiān búshì chūqù zǒuzǒu de hǎorìzǐzi?)