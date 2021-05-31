Chat attackamputation/ 截肢

/ (jiézhī)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: What are you doing in the kitchen so early in the morning?

你一大早在厨房忙什么呢？

(nǐyídàzǎo zài chúfánɡ mánɡ shénme ne?)

B: I bought fish and seafood from the morning market. I gonna clean them first.

我从早市买了鱼和海鲜, 我先清洗出来。

(wǒcónɡ zǎoshì mǎile yú hé hǎixiān, wǒxiān qīnɡxǐ chūlái.)

A: Remember to wear rubber gloves and be careful of fishbones.

记得戴橡胶手套, 千万小心鱼刺。

(jìde dài xiànɡjiāo shǒutào, qiānwàn xiǎoxīn yúcì.)

B: It’s just a fishbone, no big deal.

不就是鱼刺吗, 没什么大不了的。

(bùjiùshì yúcì ma, méi shénme dàbùliǎo de.)

A: A young chef in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region accidentally punctured his left little finger while handling sea fish.

广西的年轻厨师处理海鱼时左手小指不小心被刺破。

(ɡuǎnɡxī de niánqīnɡ chúshī chǔlǐ hǎiyú shí zuǒshǒu xiǎozhǐ bùxiǎoxīn bèi cìpò.)

B: And then?

然后呢？

(ránhòu ne?)

A: He was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, and his left arm was amputated to save his life.

他被确诊感染了细菌, 左臂截肢才保住性命。

(tābèi quèzhěn ɡǎnrǎn le xìjūn, zuǒbì jiézhī cái bǎozhù xìnɡmìnɡ.)

B: Thanks for the reminder. I’ve put on rubber gloves.

谢谢提醒, 我戴上橡胶手套了。

(xièxiè tíxǐnɡ, wǒ dàishànɡ xiànɡjiāo shǒutào le.)