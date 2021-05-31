Chat attackamputation/ 截肢
/ (jiézhī)
Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT
A: What are you doing in the kitchen so early in the morning?
你一大早在厨房忙什么呢？
(nǐyídàzǎo zài chúfánɡ mánɡ shénme ne?)
B: I bought fish and seafood from the morning market. I gonna clean them first.
我从早市买了鱼和海鲜, 我先清洗出来。
(wǒcónɡ zǎoshì mǎile yú hé hǎixiān, wǒxiān qīnɡxǐ chūlái.)
A: Remember to wear rubber gloves and be careful of fishbones.
记得戴橡胶手套, 千万小心鱼刺。
(jìde dài xiànɡjiāo shǒutào, qiānwàn xiǎoxīn yúcì.)
B: It’s just a fishbone, no big deal.
不就是鱼刺吗, 没什么大不了的。
(bùjiùshì yúcì ma, méi shénme dàbùliǎo de.)
A: A young chef in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region accidentally punctured his left little finger while handling sea fish.
广西的年轻厨师处理海鱼时左手小指不小心被刺破。
(ɡuǎnɡxī de niánqīnɡ chúshī chǔlǐ hǎiyú shí zuǒshǒu xiǎozhǐ bùxiǎoxīn bèi cìpò.)
B: And then?
然后呢？
(ránhòu ne?)
A: He was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, and his left arm was amputated to save his life.
他被确诊感染了细菌, 左臂截肢才保住性命。
(tābèi quèzhěn ɡǎnrǎn le xìjūn, zuǒbì jiézhī cái bǎozhù xìnɡmìnɡ.)
B: Thanks for the reminder. I’ve put on rubber gloves.
谢谢提醒, 我戴上橡胶手套了。
(xièxiè tíxǐnɡ, wǒ dàishànɡ xiànɡjiāo shǒutào le.)
Comments