Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams Says South West tired of failed federation By Dapo Akinrefon – Lagos The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, said that using traditional methods will tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.

He also expressed worry over the state of the country saying Yoruba people are tired of a failed federation.

He spoke at the 2021 edition of Wealth Festival (Odun Aje), held at Power line, Orile Agege in Lagos.

The generalissimo, who lampooned the Federal Government for failing to unravel the mystery behind the various security challenges in the country, noted that the current administration has only created, disunity, anarchy, instability and lack of cohesion among the various tribes and ethnic groups in the country.

READ ALSO: Produce your asset forms or go to jail, EFCC warns Bank owners, workers His words: “I commend the Southern governors for standing firm against open grazing. We totally support their position on the ban of open grazing in the south. “For example, most times, I feel sad at the spate of insecurity across the southwest. In the South-West, kidnapping, banditry, and killings have since been the bane of our region.

“We are in the 21st century and the open grazing practice is of old. It has created more challenges than it could solve and I wonder why the Federal Government is bent on going against the wishes of the people.

“In the last few years, Nigeria has been in the news mostly for the wrong reasons. “The spate of insecurity in the country is alarming and it is increasing by the day.

I think we need to tackle the menace, using the traditional approach and global template.

“The Federal Government has failed to unravel the mystery behind the various security challenges in the country. And by going against the wishes of the citizens, the Federal Government has only created disunity, anarchy, instability, and lack of cohesion among the various tribes and ethnic groups in the country. Things have gone wrong and it is beyond everybody’s imagination.”

On the agitation for self-determination, Adams said the Yoruba are tired of a failed federation.

He said: “That is why we advocate for self-determination. We cannot continue to deceive ourselves as a race.

“The Yoruba are tired of this failed federation and we have graduated from restructuring to seeking self-determination.

“Those clamouring for restructuring have their eyes in 2023 general elections and their agenda is at variance with the present demand. For us as a race, it is a new dawn and we are determined to go all the way to get what we want legitimately and without creating unnecessary tension.

“The Yoruba can do better as a race that is destined for greatness. We can do better if we can unite as a race.

As a Yoruba son or daughter, it does not matter whether you are a Muslim, Christian, or traditionalist; it behooves you to work with others for the progress of our race.

“Let us address the security issue in our region in the most holistic manner. We must also focus on enhancing the social integration among the six states in the South-West.”

Vanguard News Nigeria