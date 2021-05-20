By Adeola Badru Ahead of Saturday’s local government election in Oyo State, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, has announced Friday, May 21, as a public holiday to enable the state to conduct a hitch-free election,

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde approved the holiday to enable residents of the state to participate freely in the council elections.

However, every resident of the state has been urged to go about their duties peacefully, while coming out en-masse to their respective voting areas and participate in the election.

ALSO READ: 2021 NTTF National Championships: Players talk tough in tournament’s crucial stage The statement read: “His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has authorized the declaration of Friday, May 21, 2021, as a public holiday.”

“The declaration of the holiday is to enable residents of the state to participate freely in the council elections billed to hold on Saturday, May 22, 2021.”

“Every indigene and resident of the state is hereby enjoined to go about his or her business peacefully while trooping out en masse to their respective voting areas and perform the civic responsibility on Saturday.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...