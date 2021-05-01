Auction house Christie’s, estimated the boots would sell for £50,000-£70,000.

“Reaching the historic milestone of 644 goals with the same club gives me a lot of joy, but what’s really more important is being able to give something back to the kids struggling with their health,” Messi said ahead of the auction to ESPN.

“We hope this will raise a lot of awareness for this great cause.”

Messi’s boot fetched more than double for charity than the captain’s armband that Cristiano Ronaldo angrily threw to the ground during Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia earlier this year.