Janet Osemudiamen
The boots footballer, Lionel Messi wore when he broke the one-club goal scoring record have brought in £125,000 ($175,000) at an auction, with all the proceeds going to Barcelona’s Vall d’Hebrón Hospital where it will be used to help children with cancer or other serious illnesses, as well as their families.
Auction house Christie’s, estimated the boots would sell for £50,000-£70,000.
“Reaching the historic milestone of 644 goals with the same club gives me a lot of joy, but what’s really more important is being able to give something back to the kids struggling with their health,” Messi said ahead of the auction to ESPN.
“We hope this will raise a lot of awareness for this great cause.”
Messi’s boot fetched more than double for charity than the captain’s armband that Cristiano Ronaldo angrily threw to the ground during Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia earlier this year.
